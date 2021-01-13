Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €98.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.36% from the company’s current price.

SY1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise AG (SY1.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €110.86 ($130.42).

FRA:SY1 opened at €103.55 ($121.82) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €106.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is €110.26. Symrise AG has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

