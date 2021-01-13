Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) PT Raised to $10.00

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 316.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Synlogic stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $83.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.12.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 2,761.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 54.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter valued at $154,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

