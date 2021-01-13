Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Trading Up 32.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s stock price rose 32.5% on Wednesday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $10.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Synlogic traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 37,646,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 637% from the average daily volume of 5,111,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $110.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 2,761.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synlogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

