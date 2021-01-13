SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $170.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on SYNNEX from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.22.

SYNNEX stock opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.07. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.12, for a total value of $294,594.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,215.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.55, for a total value of $764,260.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,933.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,059. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,135,000 after buying an additional 572,573 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,267,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,527,000 after purchasing an additional 568,508 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in SYNNEX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,173,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,344,000 after purchasing an additional 83,719 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,413,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in SYNNEX by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 669,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,737,000 after purchasing an additional 40,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

