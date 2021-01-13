SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNX. ValuEngine raised SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cross Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.07. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $685,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,581.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 350 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $51,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,513.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,059 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in SYNNEX by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,135,000 after buying an additional 572,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 23.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,013 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 7.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 579.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 22,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

