Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 568.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 631,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after acquiring an additional 536,678 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,939,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Synopsys by 21.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 315,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 12.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.36.

SNPS stock opened at $258.58 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $264.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 64.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.94.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.