Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY) Shares Up 0.7%

Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY) shares rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.85 and last traded at $57.85. Approximately 737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.43.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

