Synthetix (SNX) Price Tops $14.76 on Top Exchanges

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar. Synthetix has a market cap of $1.63 billion and approximately $409.44 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix token can currently be bought for $14.76 or 0.00040665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00043540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.89 or 0.00382763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.77 or 0.04196672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013445 BTC.

Synthetix Token Profile

Synthetix is a token. It was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 211,692,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,519,345 tokens. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io

Synthetix Token Trading

Synthetix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

