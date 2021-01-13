Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Raised by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sysco by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 11,141.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 80,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 751,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,058,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $40,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.67. 19,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.03, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.99.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.