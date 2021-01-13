Syscoin Hits Market Cap of $46.94 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $46.94 million and $2.07 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.26 or 0.00399120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 604,354,601 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

