Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58.

About Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY)

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and builds social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

