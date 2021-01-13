Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Talend alerts:

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $159,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Talend by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Talend by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Talend by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Talend by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Talend by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLND opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Talend has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $46.80.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Talend had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talend will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.