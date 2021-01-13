TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.80

Shares of TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TALKTALK TELECO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.34.

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile.

