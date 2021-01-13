Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 13,635 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 137.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 67,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 898.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 77,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 69,975 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,920,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,780,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,683,143. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

