Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 31,910 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 275,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,910 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for approximately 2.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Republic Services worth $26,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 17,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 59,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $94.44. 933,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,957. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.62.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.