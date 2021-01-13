Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 281,835 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 366.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,835 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 3.0% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $27,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 550.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 295,468 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 39,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 29,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,464,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,659,528. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $160.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.08.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

