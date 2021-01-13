Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $28.53 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,153 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 3.1% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $28,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,328. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total value of $425,899.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,962.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock worth $158,408,073. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.07.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.