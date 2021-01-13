Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $42.58 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812,678 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,770 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 4.6% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $42,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 15,295,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,021,383. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $229.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.