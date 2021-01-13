Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 3.4% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $31,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $563,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,772,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,563,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $779.75. The stock had a trading volume of 834,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,061. The company has a market cap of $118.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $713.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.17.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.