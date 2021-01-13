Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,209 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises about 1.8% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Waste Connections worth $16,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 353.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,884,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,934,000 after purchasing an additional 189,886 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Waste Connections by 455.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Waste Connections by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 128,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $102.77. 1,043,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $111.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.55 and a 200-day moving average of $101.48.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

