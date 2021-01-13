Tap Price Tops $0.0067 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 90.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. Tap has a market cap of $8.30 million and approximately $24,361.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap token can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded 89.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00045757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.48 or 0.00405472 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00042585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.85 or 0.04330092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Tap

XTP is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.