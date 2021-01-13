Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in Target by 19.8% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Target by 14.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $13,531,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.77.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.82. 3,695,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,578,399. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.