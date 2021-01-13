Tatro Capital LLC Acquires 18,674 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Tatro Capital LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 10,728.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,198,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,917,000 after buying an additional 1,187,025 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511,070 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

