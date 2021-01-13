Tatro Capital LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. Commerce Bancshares makes up 1.3% of Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 162,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 544,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 669.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,150 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $1,980,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 860,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,243,965.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,916.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.12. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.17. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

