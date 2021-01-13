Tatro Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tatro Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 5.1% of Tatro Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $353.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $358.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.12.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

