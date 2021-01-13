Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Short Interest Update

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the December 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,595,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TAUG opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Tauriga Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.91.

Tauriga Sciences Company Profile

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea product. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. It has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test.

