Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSHA shares. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of TSHA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.08. The company had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,491. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.77. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $29.96.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.27). On average, research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,322,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,480,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $672,000.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

