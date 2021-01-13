TD Securities Boosts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$210.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTC.A. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$150.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$122.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$136.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of CTC.A stock traded up C$0.54 on Wednesday, reaching C$177.69. The company had a trading volume of 74,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,440. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$167.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$143.55. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$67.15 and a 12 month high of C$178.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.20. The stock has a market cap of C$10.80 billion and a PE ratio of 18.17.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

