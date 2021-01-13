TD Securities Boosts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$9.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 85.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CJR.B. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

CJR.B stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.84. The company had a trading volume of 872,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,054. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$1.78 and a 1 year high of C$5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.39.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.