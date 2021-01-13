TD Securities Increases Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target to $210.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDNAF. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from $136.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Tire from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDNAF traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.08. 202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.47 and a 200 day moving average of $108.86. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $140.08.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

