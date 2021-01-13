Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) (LON:TM17) Reaches New 1-Year High at $900.00

Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) (LON:TM17) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 900 ($11.76) and last traded at GBX 891 ($11.64), with a volume of 15080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 850 ($11.11).

Several brokerages have recently commented on TM17. Canaccord Genuity cut Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 636.40 ($8.31).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 804.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 705.46.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

