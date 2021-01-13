Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $127.09

Shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.09 and traded as high as $129.69. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $129.06, with a volume of 8,543,440 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 36.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 53.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 174,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,254,000 after acquiring an additional 60,978 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 56.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 205,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,444,000 after acquiring an additional 74,335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 156.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

