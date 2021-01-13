Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1460872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.92.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.91.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. The company has a market cap of C$12.83 billion and a PE ratio of -5.83.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

