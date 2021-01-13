Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.17. Tecnoglass reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.49 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 43.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 26,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,662. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $330.39 million, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

