Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 32,067 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $824,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $397.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $394.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $414.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.27.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total value of $72,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,382.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

