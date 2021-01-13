Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.10 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) has been assigned a €2.10 ($2.47) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.82 ($3.32).

Get Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) alerts:

ETR:O2D opened at €2.37 ($2.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.91. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a one year low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a one year high of €2.91 ($3.42). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.