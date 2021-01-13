Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Teleperformance stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.50. 3,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,136. Teleperformance has a 12-month low of $83.16 and a 12-month high of $175.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.26 and its 200-day moving average is $154.89.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLPFY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.