Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 156.3% from the December 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKOI opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Telkonet has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.11.

Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter. Telkonet had a negative return on equity of 101.91% and a negative net margin of 24.88%.

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

