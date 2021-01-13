TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1756669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.35.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.61.

Get TELUS Co. (T.TO) alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55. The company has a market cap of C$33.81 billion and a PE ratio of 25.26.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.85 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.311 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.24%.

About TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Co. (T.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS Co. (T.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.