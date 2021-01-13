Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) EVP Scott Vollet Sells 42,456 Shares

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,170.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TPX stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.45. 1,818,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $29.26.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 11.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 50.7% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at about $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $28.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

