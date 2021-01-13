Tendies (TEND) 24-Hour Volume Tops $46.63 Million

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. Tendies has a market capitalization of $408,338.30 and approximately $46.63 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies token can currently be bought for $0.0541 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tendies has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00029700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00108776 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00060809 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00236980 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000660 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,037.22 or 0.87315938 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies’ total supply is 7,947,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,547,404 tokens. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

Tendies Token Trading

Tendies can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

