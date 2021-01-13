Tenet Healthcare Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $45.17 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -347.46, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,324,806.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,451,566.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $100,869.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock valued at $69,815,762. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

