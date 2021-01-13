Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Shares Down 6.9%

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) traded down 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.91. 1,117,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,027,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83. The company has a market cap of $666.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.91.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 254,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $2,781,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 424,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $4,675,396.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,310,193 shares of company stock worth $25,644,214. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Tenneco by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tenneco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tenneco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

