TerraX Minerals (CVE:TXR) Shares Up 16.7%

TerraX Minerals Inc. (CVE:TXR) shot up 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. 290,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 250% from the average session volume of 83,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock has a market cap of C$44.97 million and a P/E ratio of -25.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

TerraX Minerals Company Profile (CVE:TXR)

TerraX Minerals Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interest in the Yellowknife City gold project that includes Northbelt, Walsh Lake, Southbelt, and Eastbelt properties in the Northwest Territories, as well as other claims and property interests encompassing 772 square kilometers of land on the Yellowknife greenstone belt.

