Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Coverage Initiated at Edward Jones

Stock analysts at Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

Shares of TSLA opened at $849.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $665.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.94. Tesla has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $884.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2,212.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total transaction of $557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,379,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,643 shares of company stock worth $92,195,056. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 194.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 973 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $536,000. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

