Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) (CVE:TES) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) (CVE:TES)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.16. Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 42,153 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$12.30 million and a P/E ratio of -37.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07.

About Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) (CVE:TES)

Tesoro Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Western South America. The company was formerly known as Auro Resources Corp. and changed its name to Tesoro Minerals Corp. in August 2013. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

