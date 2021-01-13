Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,661.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,699,000 after purchasing an additional 328,295 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 58,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,317,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,864,000 after purchasing an additional 129,868 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,409,941.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.11.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $172.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.41. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $173.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

