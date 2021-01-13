Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.17% of Textron worth $19,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Textron by 17.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 118,181 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth $1,522,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. 140166 upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

