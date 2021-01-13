The Acquirers Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ZIG) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of The Acquirers Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ZIG) were up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.37. Approximately 7,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 11,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09.

