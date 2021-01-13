The Andersons Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 815 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,467% compared to the typical volume of 52 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of The Andersons in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Andersons by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Andersons by 27,207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANDE opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.45. The Andersons has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.24 million, a PE ratio of -352.29 and a beta of 0.74.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Equities research analysts predict that The Andersons will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

